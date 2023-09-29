The video above is from a previous segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — National Coffee Day is celebrated Sept. 29 through Oct. 1! The beans are sizzling with aromas as coffee spots all around the city are celebrating with coffee deals.

La Madelines

On Oct.1, the French café will give away a free standard or large drip coffee with any online or app purchase. The all-day deal is only available for one redemption per app user and is not valid for delivery.

Bar Louie

Bar Louie is introducing its Mean Bean Martini in celebration of National Coffee Day. Also during Happy Hour, all drinks signature martinis are available for just $7 during happy hour from 4 to 7 p.m.

PJ’s Coffee

On Sept. 29 PJ’s Coffee will be offering a FREE 12 oz hot coffee or cold brew with the purchase of any Pastry or Sandwich. Throughout the week, there will also be a free 12 oz hot coffee or cold brew with the purchase of any coffee bag. m

Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme is giving away a free medium hot or iced coffee with no purchase necessary. A dozen original glazed donuts are also available for $2 with the purchase of any dozen.

Dunkin’

Sept. 29, all Dunkin’ Rewards members may receive a free medium hot or iced coffee with a purchase.