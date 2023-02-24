DALLAS (KDAF) — The end of the work week and the start of the weekend will be cool, brisk and damp before a warmup on Sunday which is also the day with the best chances for storms in the region.

The National Weather Service center in Fort Worth reports Friday and Saturday will see temperatures below the average with a cold and damp feel as North Texas could see some sprinkles, drizzle and even light showers.

“Brisk north winds 10 to 15 mph are expected. Highs today will struggle into the 30s and 40s for most, though 50s will prevail near a stalling front across eastern Central Texas.

“Tonight will be similar with lows seeing a similar, broad range from northwest to southeast. Winds will become light northeast 5 to 10 mph on Sunday with warmer temperatures with even a few peeks of sun across Central Texas. A few showers, drizzle, or sprinkles will remain across North Texas, mainly in the morning,” NWS Fort Worth said.

NWS Fort Worth/Dallas

Sunday will see some showers with a chance of storms as the day will be warmer than Friday and Saturday. During the evening the region will see some scattered showers and isolated storms.

The weather center said, “There is a chance of thunderstorms late Sunday as the next upper level storm system and cold front move through the region. A storm or two may become strong to severe, primarily north of I-20 and west of I-35.

“There is still quite a bit of uncertainty regarding the severe potential, because it looks like a strong cap may remain in place ahead of the front. We should know more as better resolution model guidance is received over the next few days. Rain will exit to the east overnight into Monday, followed by windy conditions behind the front.”

NWS Fort Worth/Dallas