DALLAS (KDAF) — Best Buy owner premium outdoor furniture company Yardbird is opening its first North Texas showroom in Frisco this month.

This will be the third showroom in Texas and the 14th standalone showroom in the nation. Officials say the showroom will be located at 3231 Preston Rd. Suite 3 Frisco, TX 75034, opening in mid-August.

Best Buy acquired Yardbird earlier this year. Yardbird is a socially conscious and environmentally friendly outdoor furniture brand. The brand’s wicker furniture is made with ocean-bound plastic and the brand offsets 100% of its carbon footprint.

For more information visit yardbird.com.