DALLAS (KDAF) — If you’re looking for a way to celebrate the upcoming long weekend, try brunch at one of these spots in Dallas!

Mexican Sugar

Indulge in bold brunch selections at Mexican Sugar like Cajeta French Toast, Hamburguesa & Egg and Chicken Chilaquiles paired with hand-crafted cocktails. From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Mexican Sugar in Plano and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Mexican Sugar in Uptown and Las Colinas. Reserve your table at mexicansugarcocina.com.

Credit: Mexican Sugar

Sixty Vines

Escape to wine country without booking a flight at Sixty Vines. Tap in for a vineyard-inspired brunch at Sixty Vines with selections like Orange Morning Bread, Egg White & Goat Cheese Frittata and Avocado Eggs Benedict that pair with sustainable wines on tap and hand-crafted cocktails. Reserve your brunch experience at www.sixtyvines.com.

Credit: Sixty Vines

Whiskey Cake Kitchen & Bar

Enjoy an extra day of brunching at Whiskey Cake. We’re extending our beloved weekend brunch in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. To celebrate, Whiskey Cake is bringing back the Build your own Bloody Mary! Build a bloody with all the goods at the Bloody Mary Bar. Whether it’s a Mimosa, Mimosa Flight, or Mega Mimosa, there are plenty of bubbles to choose from. Sweet or Savory brunch-goer? They’ve got you covered. Reservations can be made at www.whiskeycake.com.

Credit: Whiskey Cake

Ida Claire

Celebrate the three-day weekend with friends & family at Ida Claire. Enjoy Ham & Green Egg Benedict, Chicken & Waffles or Ida’s famous Southern biscuits. Reservations can be made at ida-claire.com or on OpenTable.

Credit: Ida Claire

Haywire

Haywire is honoring MLK Day with their signature Hill-Country inspired brunch! Kick your visit off with the new Trailblazing Mary, made in a Mason Jar and complete with Gulf Shrimp, a crispy onion ring, thick-cut Applewood bacon and more locally-sourced fixin’s from the kitchen. Then enjoy everything from Short Rib Chilaquiles to Steak & Eggs during these special Monday brunches. Reservations can be made at www.haywirerestaurant.com.

Credit: Haywire

The Ranch in Las Colinas

Celebrate MLK Day at The Ranch with a signature Hill-Country inspired brunch. The Ranch is offering all the brunch favorites including iconic Coffee Cake in a Can, Kolaches & Queso, Pecan Brown Butter Pancakes and the Cadillac Brunch Burger. Reservations can be made at www.theranchlc.com.