DALLAS (KDAF) — Are you one of the many creating New Year’s resolutions? Where you live could play a part in if you stick to those resolutions or not.

To determine where Americans are most likely to stick to their goals for 2024, WalletHub compared more than 180 U.S. cities based on 57 metrics that speak to their conduciveness to self-improvement. Metrics range from exercise opportunities to income growth to the employment outlook.

The best city for keeping resolutions is Seattle, followed by San Francisco, Scottsdale, Irvine and San Diego to round out the top five.

The worst cities for keeping resolutions are Augusta, Jackson, Gulfport, Shreveport and Newark.

To see the full report from WalletHub, go here.