DALLAS (KDAF) — “Kool-Aid is ******** awesome.“

That’s right, the guy who drinks an entire gallon of Kool-Aid throughout the day Bert Kreischer is performing at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth this September, and tickets are now on sale.

Kreischer is a comedian, podcaster, television host and actor known for his appearances on the podcast show Your Mom’s House.

He will be performing on Sept. 17 at 7 p.m. Tickets start at about $39 per ticket. Get yours by clicking here.