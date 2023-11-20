The video above is from a previous segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — Colder temperatures send people indoors searching for fun, food and drinks to warm up their bodies and souls. At Bennigan’s, you can try taste-making drinks, delicious food and satisfied holiday cravings just in time for winter.

Bennigan’s is introducing five winter beverages and three new food items that are sure to become seasonal favorites. The creative, new signature cocktails inspired by the flavors of the holidays include:

Holly Jolly Cranberry Peach Fizz : Welcome winter with a refreshing combination of Ole Smoky Tennessee Peach Whiskey, cranberry juice, fresh lemon juice, a splash of grenadine and topped with Red Bull®.

: Welcome winter with a refreshing combination of Ole Smoky Tennessee Peach Whiskey, cranberry juice, fresh lemon juice, a splash of grenadine and topped with Red Bull®. Winter Irish Mule: Kick off the holidays the Irish way! Paddy’s Irish Whiskey, Fireball Cinnamon Whisky, Finest Call Single Pressed Lime Juice, cranberry juice, grenadine and Gosling’s ginger beer.

Kick off the holidays the Irish way! Paddy’s Irish Whiskey, Fireball Cinnamon Whisky, Finest Call Single Pressed Lime Juice, cranberry juice, grenadine and Gosling’s ginger beer. Smore’s Mocha-tini : Indulge this season with a delicious combination of Stoli Vanilla Vodka, Mozart Chocolate Cream Liqueur, Monin Iced Coffee, Monin Toasted Marshmallow gourmet syrup, a splash of cream, and a chocolate cinnamon graham cracker rim.

: Indulge this season with a delicious combination of Stoli Vanilla Vodka, Mozart Chocolate Cream Liqueur, Monin Iced Coffee, Monin Toasted Marshmallow gourmet syrup, a splash of cream, and a chocolate cinnamon graham cracker rim. Tableside Irish Coffee : Experience our Irish Coffee assembled tableside with Paddy’s Irish Whiskey, gourmet coffee topped with a collar of fresh, hand-crafted whipped cream. Served with a sugar rim. Sláinte!

: Experience our Irish Coffee assembled tableside with Paddy’s Irish Whiskey, gourmet coffee topped with a collar of fresh, hand-crafted whipped cream. Served with a sugar rim. Sláinte! Meiomi Pinot Noir: A rich garnet color with aromas of bright strawberry, jammy fruit, mocha, vanilla, and oak notes. Expressive boysenberry, blackberry, dark cherry, juicy strawberry and toasty mocha flavors lend complexity and depth to the palate.

And coming to the menu this winter are some uniquely delicious dishes:

Beer Battered Cheese Bites : Made from Wisconsin White Cheddar seasoned with garlic, lightly battered in our specialty beer batter, and gently fried to a golden brown. Served with zesty marinara or ranch dressing. Uniquely craveable!

: Made from Wisconsin White Cheddar seasoned with garlic, lightly battered in our specialty beer batter, and gently fried to a golden brown. Served with zesty marinara or ranch dressing. Uniquely craveable! Bayou Chicken : The classic Bennigan’s comfort food! Two juicy chicken breasts seasoned in Cajun spices, lightly breaded and gently fried to a golden brown. Served on a bed of herb rice pilaf, then topped with fresh steamed mushrooms and broccoli. Smothered with homemade bayou cream sauce. Also available with grilled chicken.

: The classic Bennigan’s comfort food! Two juicy chicken breasts seasoned in Cajun spices, lightly breaded and gently fried to a golden brown. Served on a bed of herb rice pilaf, then topped with fresh steamed mushrooms and broccoli. Smothered with homemade bayou cream sauce. Also available with grilled chicken. Mile High Chocolate Cake: Three layers of moist chocolate cake filled and frosted with a rich, creamy dark fudge frosting. This chocolate lover’s dream is accented with dark chocolate chips for the ultimate chocolate experience!

Credit: Bennigan’s

These limited-time offers run from Nov. 20 to Jan. 1, 2024. Both beverage and food item prices vary by location.

To help Bennigan’s fans prepare for the holidays, the brand is offering a gift card promotion of $10 bonus for every $50 purchase of Bennigan’s Gift Cards. Guests can use the $10 Bennigan’s Bucks on their next visit.

“This season, we’re giving our guests various ways to celebrate together – as only Bennigan’s can,” said Paul Mangiamele, Chairman and CEO of Legendary Restaurant Brands. “Whether it’s an apps-and-cocktails kind of night or a full, festive meal, Bennigan’s has the incredible flavors that make every get-together special.”

For your nearest location, menu, hours and additional information, visit Bennigans.com.