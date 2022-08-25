ADDISON, Tx (KDAF) — A new food spot is bursting upon the Addison scene.

Japanese teppanyaki and sushi restaurant Benihana will officially open its new location in the North Texas suburb on Aug. 26.

“The Dallas area has been a special place for Benihana for over 46 years with our Banner Drive, Plano and Las Colinas restaurants, and we are delighted to expand our presence within the greater metroplex with our new Addison Benihana restaurant.” Tom Baldwin, Chief Executive Officer and President of Benihana, said in a news release.

The Addison location is located at 5000 Belt Line Rd., Suite 600, and is open for lunch from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. for dinner (Sunday through Thursday). Dinner hours on Friday and Saturday are from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m.

For the full release, click here.