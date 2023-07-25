Yes, there is a day for IPA drinkers.

DALLAS (KDAF) — Who knew that there was a day for IPA drinkers?

Well according to National Today, National IPA Day falls on Aug. 3 to “raise awareness of the most popular type of craft beer in the world, the Indian Pale Ale.”

“Through several IPA tasting events, festivals, and other activities, I.P.A. Day brings together large and small breweries, as well as beer lovers and connoisseurs,” National Today said.

We have some events to keep in mind for those IPA-loving folks.

Four Corners Brewing Co. on Thursday, Aug. 3, beer enthusiasts will be hosting their very own Loteria game night with all IPAs for just $5 a pint and all to-go cans of IPAs will be 20% off.

The Dallas brewery is extending the National IPA Day specials through Friday, Aug. 4 as well! These specials are available all day (3 p.m. – 11 p.m.) and include a tasty list to choose from:

Hace Frío: Cold IPA – 7.3 ABV

Cold IPA – 7.3 ABV El Chingón: American IPA – 7.3% ABV

American IPA – 7.3% ABV La Chingona: Double IPA – 9% ABV

Double IPA – 9% ABV Chingo Haze: New England IPA – 6.7% ABV

New England IPA – 6.7% ABV Imperial Hazy: Double New England IPA – 8% ABV

Company Beer Co. is celebrating National IPA Day the only way they know how… with some killer IPA specials!

Join the celebration on one of their favorite days of the year with:

• $4 IPA PINTS

• $6 SIX PACKS TO-GO

This includes all of their IPAs: Mosaic IPA, Kush, Medical Grade Haze, Citra Slice, Hop Unity, Commonwealth IPA, Shake Shake Shake, and Nada. To-go purchases are limited to 28oz (one case) per person per state law.

Tupps Brewery is planning on joining the celebration as well. Their taproom will be open from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. with American Gothic Pizza on site from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

