The video above is from a previous segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — Have you ever dreamt of owning your own sports team? Well, now you can.

f2o Sports is revolutionizing sports franchise ownership with a new campaign that allows fans to become an owner of professional sports clubs in different parts of the world.

Their goal is to change the sports industry, placing fans at the heart of ownership and decision-making. f2o Sports aims to empower enthusiasts worldwide, in a future where sports ownership is democratized, where fans have a direct say in club operations, and where the passion for the game translates into meaningful ownership.

f2o Sports Corporation has launched its first Regulation Crowdfunding campaign under its subsidiary Fan to Owner LLC, that will allow fans around the world the opportunity to participate in ownership of the first team that will be acquired by the f2o Sports group – a soccer team in Spain. f2o Sports intends to acquire the team within a year from the closing of the campaign. This will be the kick-off of f2o Sports’ initiative to have a global multi-sport portfolio of teams.



“The archaic model of sports ownership has stagnated, and the fans are literally the ones paying the price. It’s time for sports ownership to evolve with a global 3.0 approach. f2o Sports is committed to decentralizing the old ways of sports ownership and putting the industry on notice that the fans are about to take back the game,” says Wolfgang Muller, Co-Founder & CEO of f2o Sports.

Fans can invest in the team for as little as $30. For more information or to invest, visit their website.