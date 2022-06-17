DALLAS (KDAF) — “Because every child deserves a full head of hair.”

HairClub For Kids is the nonprofit sector of Dallas’ HairClub. They operate on the belief that every child should have the opportunity to do all the things children love to do without the restrictions that hair loss can give.

They provide non-surgical hair replacement services completely free for eligible children. Eligibility includes children between the ages 6-to-17 years of age experiencing hair loss.

“Children come in with the consent of their parents and physicians, and if they are referred to us by a physician; and we have hair made for them. To fit their texture, [hair] color, density and size of their head, so that it looks as though they are growing hair from their head, just like the rest of us do,” Sherry Hight, HairClub stylist, said.

Officials say they have been helping children with hair loss since 1992. For more information visit hairclub.com/hair-club-kids.