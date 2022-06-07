DALLAS (KDAF) — Most people associate summer with the great outdoors, but in Texas that may not be the smartest decision all the time.

With high temperatures coupled with the humidity, some days you just want to escape the heat indoors.

At Galleria Dallas, you can do that with this indoor ice skating event. On June 25, the Galleria will be hosting a Summer Skate Night where you can skate the Galleria dressed in summer-themed clothing.

Officials say songs from artists like The Beach Boys and Harry Styles will also be played to fit the summer theme. Tickets are $12 plus $5 per skate rental. For more information, visit galleriadallas.com.