DALLAS (KDAF) — Alright Texas, while we know it’s cold outside and it’s time to fire up your favorite chili recipe, will you be putting beans in it? Either way, chili is chili and it sure is delicious on a cool afternoon/evening with some football blaring on every television screen available.

Better yet, with the college and NFL football season well underway, playoff baseball about to take off, and the fall finally setting in, October is National Chili Month and it’s a good time to be alive.

“Though its origins are murky, one thing we know is that chili doesn’t come from Mexico. Wherever it was created, this warm and filling Southwestern staple has become a beloved American dish and cultural touchstone, with festivals and cook-offs dedicated to the many varieties of chili,” NationalToday says.

Before you get started at home, why not see what the restaurants around Dallas have to offer when it comes to a delicious bowl of chili? We checked out Yelp’s list of the best places around town to eat chili:

Maple Landing

Hopdoddy Burger Bar

Sugarfire

Ellen’s TJ’s Dawg House

Hillstone Restaurant

The Holy Grail Pub

Angry Dog

Keller’s Drive-In

Chip’s Old Fashioned Hamburgers