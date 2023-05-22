DALLAS(KDAF)— This morning, we’re in the 70s and expected to increase in the afternoon. Tuesday, there is a chance of severe thunderstorms coming in the afternoon, which will bring hail, strong winds, and heavy rain. While driving, you may see flooding in certain areas.



NWS Fort Worth said, “Another complex of thunderstorms will approach from the northwest Tuesday night bringing another round of rain/storm chances to North and Central Texas through Wednesday morning. A few of the storms west of the I-35 corridor may be strong with primarily a damaging wind threat. Small hail and localized flooding due to heavy rainfall are also possible”.

On Tuesday, the severe thunderstorm chances are low, so make sure to watch your local weather channel for more updates.

NWS Fort Worth said, “A weakening thunderstorm complex may approach the area from the northwest tonight and spread into North Texas early Tuesday morning. The severe weather potential is low, but gusty winds are possible with this decaying activity”.