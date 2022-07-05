DALLAS (KDAF) — If your car’s AC isn’t working right now, you better hope the windows work and have a nice, ice-cold bottle of water in your cup holder because it’s going to be a hot week in North Texas, according to the National Weather Service center in Fort Worth.

The center says North Texans need to be aware of the heat this week as it will be hot and rain-free, at least for the next couple of days with highs reaching into the upper 90s and up to 105 degrees on Wednesday. “Heat indices will climb well into the triple digits, so be sure to take measures to protect yourself and those around you from the heat!”

NWS FORT WORTH

NWS Fort Worth reports heat index values between 103-110 degrees could be expected through Thursday-Monday afternoon across the North Texas region. “Very hot temperatures are expected for the rest of the week. High temperatures will be between 100-105 degrees for most locations each afternoon with maximum heat index values near 105-110.”

The center warns to practice heat safety and stay hydrated, take frequent breaks if spending time outside and avoid leaving pets outdoors or walking them on hot pavement.

NWS FORT WORTH