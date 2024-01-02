The video above is from a previous segment.

KFC says they are bringing back “big flavor” with the return of their snack wraps. The fast food chain is also introducing two new snack wrap flavors to its KFC wraps lineup.

Get a taste of the new flavors, Spicy Mac and Cheese Wrap and Honey BBQ Chicken Wrap, during KFC’s new promotional offer.

You can get two wraps for just $5, and account holders can add on a free wrap through the KFC app. Simply download the KFC app and purchase a minimum $1 item, and your choice of wrap to redeem the offer.

The announcement of the wraps comes just a few weeks after McDonald’s announced the return of its wraps. Sounds like KFC is ready to join the wrap wars!