Five fragrances have been chosen and the announcement on the smells has not been made. What do you think it will be?

DALLAS (KDAF) — Bath and Body Works is known for its amazing fragrances and candles, and now they are expanding their home retail space to laundry fragrances.

The company announced back in May that it would be launching its fabric care collection; but with a twist. They wanted the help of their loyal customers to decide on the new smells featured during the rollout.

Now rewards members can get a free Laundry Detergent Sample in stores (July 21-23) while supplies last.

Well the four fragrances have been chosen: Sundrenched Linen, A Thousand Wishes, Mahogany Tealwood and Sunwashed Santal

What do you think your favorite will be?