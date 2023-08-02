DALLAS (KDAF) — Baskin- Robbins is reaching its savory but sweet desert goers with its new flavor rollout.

Every month, the creamery asks its fans to pick the new flavor of the month, and this month the flavor is Game Night. Game Night is a mixture of salted caramel ice cream with buttered pieces of popcorn, M&M minis and crunchy caramel pretzel.

They announced the flavor in a cute way via their X (formerly known as Twitter) account:

New Flavor of the Month just dropped. Your move! pic.twitter.com/hKkqJr9j1y — Baskin-Robbins (@BaskinRobbins) August 1, 2023

Will you be trying the new flavor at your local Baskins?