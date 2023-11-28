The video above is from a previous segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — Bark, a leading global omnichannel dog brand, in partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products, has announced the launch of a National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation BarkBox and Super Chewer box.

New and current subscribers of BarkBox, a monthly themed surprise of toys and treats, and Super Chewer, a monthly subscription of tough toys for dogs who play harder, can play with Griswold family Christmas-themed toys starting today and all season long while supplies last.

Credit: BarkBox

BARK’s team of toy designers reimagined the Warner Bros. cult classic holiday film into hilarious dog toys such as a plush Clark Griswold and moose mug, cousin Eddie’s RV with a “Jelly of the Month Club” toy hidden inside, and even Aunt Bethany’s lime jello ready for dogs to rip into. Dogs that love a challenge, like cousin Eddie’s dog Snots, can opt for tougher designs of the toys through a Super Chewer subscription with durable versions of the Griswold family station wagon, moose mug, and more.

“At BARK, dogs are family, and we love including them in holiday traditions. Collaborating with classic films such as National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation is a fun way to bring our dogs into holiday season festivities,” said Dave Stangle, Vice President of Brand Marketing at BARK. “In a way, we see ourselves in Clark Griswold where we want our family (especially our dogs) to have a spirited holiday season that brings everyone together. These toys are our way of bringing dog parents and their pups together to celebrate.”

To learn more about the National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation toys and to sign up for a subscription, visit BarkBox.com or SuperChewer.com.