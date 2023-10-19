The video above is from a previous segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — Bad Bunny is stopping in Dallas next year as part of his Most Wanted Tour.

The singer will play two consecutive nights at the American Airlines Center on May 3 and 4, 2024.

The Puerto Rican rapper and singer is credited with helping Spanish-language music achieve mainstream popularity in international markets and holds the all-time record for the biggest streaming year of any artist in Spotify history, generating over 18 billion streams in 2022.

Credit: Ticketmaster

Pre-sale registration is open on Ticketmaster from now until Sunday, Oct. 22 at 11:59 P.M. ET. Fans are encouraged to register to help block bots and scalpers and to reduce resale tickets. Registration does not guarantee access to sale. Some fans will be randomly selected to get access, and others will be placed on a waitlist.

Once registered, you’ll receive an email on Oct. 24 telling you if you were selected to get access to the sale. If you’re selected, you’ll receive a text with a unique access code.

Tickets go on sale Wednesday, Oct. 25 beginning at 11 A.M. local time.