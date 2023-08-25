DALLAS (KDAF) — Lifestyle Expert, Jamie O’Donnell, is here with all the “must have” products to help you kick off your Back to School routines!

1. Back to School Skin Routine Essentials

DR. TEAL’S Eucalyptus & Spearmint Body Wash, Aluminum Free Deodorant and Almond Oil Shea Sugar Scrub

Eucalyptus & Spearmint Body Wash gently cleanses and moisturizes skin while natural essential oils relax and rejuvenate the mind. Almond-Oil Sugar Scrub gently exfoliates and polishes for glowing skin and smells amazing. Eucalyptus & Spearmint Aluminum Free Deodorant is clinically tested and proven for all day protection. Fights odor and helps absorb Wetness All Day with natural essential oils. From the brand’s iconic Pure Epsom Salt Soaks to Shea sugar Body Scrubs and Body Lotions, Dr. Teal’s products are formulated with restorative ingredients and natural essential oils that have made the brand a household name for wellness. Walmart, $5.87

2. NEW Air Freshener Based on How You Want Your Space to Feel

NEW FEBREZE MOOD COLLECTION

Air Freshener is typically sold based on how you want your space to smell, but a NEW collection of Febreze products is focusing on how you want your space to feel! Febreze’s NEW Mood Collection allos you to define the modd of a space, and for good reason, scent is scientifically tied to emotions, memories and mental health. Febreze helps college students set the moddo in their dorm room for an intense study session with Refresh & Energize or relaxation time with Soothe & Restore. Available Nationwide at Target, Walmart, $3.30 each

3. Perfect Snack Solution for Kids of All Ages

COUNTRY ARCHER ROSEMARY TURKEY MINI STICKS & 5 COUNT BEEF JERKY SNACK PACKS

Now Available at Sprouts Farmers Market Stores, they are the perfect snack solution for kids of all ages. Bite-sized meat snacks can be conveniently stashed in lunchboxes, backpacks, gym bags or eaten on-the-go. Guilt-free, high-protein snacks crafted from all-natural turkey breast and 100% grass-fed beef, completely free of preservatives, artificial sweeteners, nitrites, MSG and gluten making CountryArcher.com, Sprouts Farmers Market, Amazon, $15.99 each

4. Peace of Mind: Stay in Connected with a Kids Smartwatch

TICKTALK 4

Add the safest kids’ smartwatch for ages 5+ to your back to school checklist this year. All the positives of a cell phone without the typical distraction of internet, games or social media. TickTalk 4 combines video and voice calling, in app messaging, location tracking and more to provide peace of mind by staying in touch with your child at a moment’s notice. TickTalk 4 includes a free SIM card for an affordable, pay-as—you-go, no contract TickTalk Wireless Plan starting at $9.99 per month. MyTickTalk.com, $189.99