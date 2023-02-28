DALLAS (KDAF) — Bachelor parties are for creating boisterous memories with your friends before your big day. Which cities are best for giving the groom-to-be an unforgettable prenuptial celebration?

According to Lawn Love, there are many reasons why Dallas and Fort Worth are great bachelor party destinations, but how did these Lone Star State cities fare against others in the US?

Lawn Love, an alternative lawn care company, analyzed 24 key metrics from compiled data in 200 U.S cities, including pubs, party buses, strip clubs, paintball, casinos, and transportation.

In Dallas, we were placed at 25 out of 200 and Fort Worth was placed at 45.

In spite of the fact that DFW didn’t make the top 10, Houston was ranked as the 5th best place to host a bachelor party, while Mesquite, Texas was ranked 6th worst.

You can see the full list at Lawnlove.