DALLAS (KDAF)— There’s a new warthog at the Dallas Zoo named Tikiti.

It’s a girl! A baby warthog has been born to Weela and Toby on February 17, 2023.

After Tikiti was born, the Dallas Zoo’s animal care team noticed she wasn’t as active as they’d hoped, so they started providing round-the-clock care to make sure she gets everything she needs.

Dallas Zoo said guests may start seeing Tikiti out in her habitat at Giants of the Savanna. Dallas Zoo said, “It’s all to get Tikiti comfortable in the big habitat, so one of her zoologists might be out there with her.”

This sweet girl’s name means “watermelon” in Swahili, and Dallas Zoo thought the name was pretty fitting since she looked like a little melon when she was born!

BABY PIGLET ALERT: Meet Tikiti!