DALLAS (KDAF) — You can never have too many sandwich shops to pick from for your lunch or even dinner desire, but looking to find award-winning sandwich shops could prove difficult.

Well, it would be difficult, unless you’re living in North Texas as another Capiotti’s location is opening up shop in Flower Mound!

“Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop, known for its award-winning, hand-crafted cheese steaks, turkey subs and more, will debut a new location in Flower Mound at 801 International Parkway, Suite 530, on January 23,” a press release said.

This will be the fourth location opening up in North Texas, so, if you’re looking for other spots, you can find them here:

Frisco (2 locations)

McKinney

Flower Mound (new)

Austin (2 locations)

College Station

El Paso

It’s got cheese steaks, turkey subs, American Wagyu, classics, vegetarian options, salads, and more! But this is what it’s truly known for:

“Capriotti’s is known for its wide array of sandwiches including The Bobbie, made with fresh oven-roasted turkey, cranberry sauce, stuffing and mayo, the Capastrami, made with hot pastrami, Swiss cheese, Russian dressing and homemade coleslaw and the cheesesteak is made with premium steak, chicken or Impossible plant-based meat and melted cheese plus hot or sweet peppers. The Flower Mound Capriotti’s will offer a convenient order-ahead option, in addition to third-party delivery services. The new shop will bring 20 new jobs to the Flower Mound community.” Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop