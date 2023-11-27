The video above is from a previous segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — Authentic is the word of year, according to Merriam-Webster.

The word saw an increase in searches this year, partially driven by stories and conversations about AI, celebrity culture, identity and social media.

“Authentic has a number of meanings including ‘not false or imitation,’ a synonym of real and actual; and also ‘true to one’s own personality, spirit, or character.’ Although clearly a desirable quality, authentic is hard to define and subject to debate—two reasons it sends many people to the dictionary,” the website said.

Other notable words of 2023 included rizz, deepfake, coronation, dystopian, EGOT, X, implode and indict.