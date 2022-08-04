DALLAS (KDAF) — Have a laugh, will you? If you want to spend the night sitting back and enjoying a night of non-stop laughter, here’s an event for you.

Australian comedian Celeste Barber will be performing at the Winspear Opera House next Friday, Aug. 12, as a part of her tour Celeste Barber: Fine, Thanks.

Ticket prices range from $45 to $65 per ticket. To buy your ticket, click here.

The actor, comedian and writer (often referred to as Australia’s Queen of Comedy) has amassed a huge following, with more than 9 million Instagram followers.

On top of her comedic career, Barber has also pursued philanthropy. During Australia’s extreme wildfires, the comedian raised more than $50 million to support the Rural Fire Service and Brigades Donation Fund.

For more information about her Dallas show, click here.