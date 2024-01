DALLAS (KDAF) — Australian cafe culture is making its way to the Big D.

Two Hands is a new restaurant that will be coming to The Quad in Uptown Dallas. The location will be a first for Dallas and a second for Texas (Shoutout Austin) overall.

Two Hands is just one of five restaurant venues that will be available at The Quad.

For more information on the Quad and Two Hands follow their respective links.