DALLAS (KDAF) — Austin-based Omakase speakeasy, Sushi Bar, is opening its doors soon in Dallas. Adept Hospitality is responsible for the concept and plans to build the new spot in Downtown Dallas’ East Quarter.

“Step into an inviting ambiance where culinary artisans expertly prepare a tempting selection of new-wave nigiri and exquisite delicacies. At Sushi | Bar Dallas, we reimagine the traditional sushi counter experience, infusing delightful surprises for a fresh perspective on beloved classics,” the website read.

The Sushi Bar will feature a 17-course meal that will feature Aged Bluefin Akami, Hokkaido Scallops and AS Wagyu.

Sushi Bar will not only be a fine dining experience but it will also feature Ginger’s. Which will be a new cocktail lounge that will be attached to Sushi Bar. Ginger’s is described as, “a subterranean cocktail lounge for perfectly crafted classics in a refined, glamorous setting.” Which will feature a “slightly dangerous blend of elegance and edge,” as written on their website.

Both, Sushi Bar & Ginger’s are set to open on Dec. 1. Reservations are available now for this experience.