Revisions to the pricing standards come after a traveler spotted the exorbitantly priced beer at LaGuardia airport in 2021. (Getty Images)

DALLAS (KDAF) — Cheers for the love of beer! Summer is coming to an end as the fall season is soon to set in while football season is heavily underway and that means the brews will be flowing for the rest of the year.

Whether you’re a home-brewer, six-pack-loving, growler-filling, or keg-tapping kind of beer person, one thing rings true, beer is king. The state of Texas has multiple cities in the top 50 cities in the country for beer lovers according to a study done by Lawn Love.

The study says, “We sought out cities with plenty of breweries, beer gardens, and pubs per square mile, as well as award-winning brews, affordable pints, beer-centered festivals, and a big beer-loving community.”

One Texas city did crack the top 10 and of course, it’s Longhorn country coming in at No. 8. The city of Austin joined the likes of Seattle, Denver, Portland, San Francisco, San Diego, Charlotte, Anaheim, New York, and Huntington Beach in the top 10.

Here’s a look at how cities across the state fared in the top 100:

Austin (8)

Dallas (35)

Houston (38)

McKinney (42)

Fort Worth (50)

Frisco (53)

San Antonio (58)

Plano (71)

Midland (89)

Arlington (98)

For more findings on this beer lovers report from Lawn Love, click here!