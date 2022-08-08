DALLAS (KDAF) — August is Black Business Month and that means it’s time to acknowledge Black-owned businesses across the country by giving them your business to celebrate diversity and equality in the U.S.
NationalToday says, “When we celebrate the contribution of Black business owners and entrepreneurs, it pays homage to them and their legacies, especially since celebrating this month recognizes the importance of Black-owned businesses when it comes to contributing to the nation’s economy as well. Approximately 10% of all American businesses are Black-owned, and if we look at what statistics say about minority-owned businesses, about 30% of these would belong to Black business owners.”
These are some of the best Black-owned in Dallas according to Yelp:
- Brunchaholics – East Dallas
- Da Bomb Brownies
- Kitchen + Kocktails – Downtown
- Pangea Restaurant & Bar
- The Daiquiri Shoppe
- Da Munchies
- The Island Spot
- Whiskers Fish & Burgers
- Lo-Lo’s Chicken & Waffles
- Krab Kingz – Desoto
- Soiree Coffee bar – Trinity Groves
- Whiskeys – Exposition Park
- The Breakfast bar – South Dallas
- Aunt Irene’s Kitchen – South Dallas
- Southern Classic Daiquiri Factory – East Dallas
Along with this list, earlier in the year Visit Dallas shared a “Full-day itinerary highlighting local Black-owned businesses.”
- Grit Fitness
- Pressed Roots
- Brunchaholics
- Good Cycle
- Shoal’s in Deep Ellum