DALLAS (KDAF) — August is Black Business Month and that means it’s time to acknowledge Black-owned businesses across the country by giving them your business to celebrate diversity and equality in the U.S.

NationalToday says, “When we celebrate the contribution of Black business owners and entrepreneurs, it pays homage to them and their legacies, especially since celebrating this month recognizes the importance of Black-owned businesses when it comes to contributing to the nation’s economy as well. Approximately 10% of all American businesses are Black-owned, and if we look at what statistics say about minority-owned businesses, about 30% of these would belong to Black business owners.”

These are some of the best Black-owned in Dallas according to Yelp:

Brunchaholics – East Dallas

Da Bomb Brownies

Kitchen + Kocktails – Downtown

Pangea Restaurant & Bar

The Daiquiri Shoppe

Da Munchies

The Island Spot

Whiskers Fish & Burgers

Lo-Lo’s Chicken & Waffles

Krab Kingz – Desoto

Soiree Coffee bar – Trinity Groves

Whiskeys – Exposition Park

The Breakfast bar – South Dallas

Aunt Irene’s Kitchen – South Dallas

Southern Classic Daiquiri Factory – East Dallas

Along with this list, earlier in the year Visit Dallas shared a “Full-day itinerary highlighting local Black-owned businesses.”

Grit Fitness

Pressed Roots

Brunchaholics

Good Cycle

Shoal’s in Deep Ellum