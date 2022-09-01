DALLAS (KDAF) — Well, there’s a first for everything. 2022 has been a crazy year from the start to now nearing its finish in Texas and the Dallas-Fort Worth area just saw a record-breaking month as summer is almost through.

The National Weather Service center in Fort Worth says the month of August was the wettest August on record in Dallas-Fort Worth as the area saw a final total reach 10.68″ which broke 1915’s record of 10.33″.

“August 2022 was the wettest August on record at DFW with the final total reaching 10.68″ breaking the old record of 10.33″ in 1915. The deluge last week at DFW also set a number of other records including most rain in a day and in 24 hours in August, and most rain ever in a 45 minute time-span.”

NWS Fort Worth/Dallas