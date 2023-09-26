Get ready to party like it's the 2000s, 2010s, and beyond at the Taylor Swift Eras Movie Release Block Party

DALLAS (KDAF) — Mega popstar Taylor Swift, is still touring her most influential tour yet! The Eras Tour is described as being a love letter to all the musical eras of the American singer-songwriter.

Swift has made such buzz for her tour, The Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour Concert Film movie is set to release globally on Oct. 13 following her through her sixth tour.

Dallas LOVES some Taylor Swift and female empowerment! What better way to celebrate both at the Taylor Swift Eras Movie Release Block Party? Join women’s empowerment group, Dallas Girl Gang, as they partner up with MovicoMedia and West Village to bring you an epic block party.

The block party will include 20-plus vendors, drinks, food and even an Eras Outfit contest! There will be so much to do starting at 5 pm in West Village!

For more information and registration click here.