DALLAS (KDAF) — In celebration of Black History Month, AT&T Stadium is spotlighting the Black artists that have contributed their work to the stadium.

On the stadium’s official Twitter page, officials said, “We would like to acknowledge our creative and talented Black Artists – Trenton Doyle Hancock, Annette Lawrence, and Gary Simmons who have made such a beautiful impact at our home, AT&T Stadium.”

You can check out their contributions in the below images.

Photo courtesy AT&T Stadium

Photo courtesy AT&T Stadium

Photo courtesy AT&T Stadium Photo courtesy AT&T Stadium