DALLAS (KDAF) — The Dallas Cowboys have been doing very well lately, not to mention they have one of the strongest fan bases in America. So it doesn’t come as a surprise that the stadium is one of the most popular in America.

The AT&T Stadium is the fifth highest-rated NFL stadium in America, according to online casino and sportsbook operator JeffBet. The study analyzed reviews on Google, Yelp and TripAdvisor to determine the most popular NFL stadiums in America based on the average number of five-star ratings in total for each stadium.

The Arlington stadium has an average of 4.678 average ratings out of five stars, according to the report. Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin took the top place with a 4,807 average rating out of five stars.