DALLAS (KDAF) — “At DFW Airport, “y’all” means ALL!”

DFW Airport officials are showing their support for the LGBTQ+ community this Pride Month.

According to a tweet from the airport officials, they are now flying a Pride flag at DFW Airport headquarters.

“We are so proud to support and empower our LGBT+ employees during Pride Month, and every month. 🧡 Today, we raised the Pride flag at airport headquarters to show our solidarity with the LGBT+ community and our commitment as allies,” officials said.

Photo courtesy DFW Airport via Twitter

Photos courtesy DFW Airport via Twitter