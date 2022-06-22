DALLAS (KDAF) — “At DFW Airport, “y’all” means ALL!”
DFW Airport officials are showing their support for the LGBTQ+ community this Pride Month.
According to a tweet from the airport officials, they are now flying a Pride flag at DFW Airport headquarters.
“We are so proud to support and empower our LGBT+ employees during Pride Month, and every month. 🧡 Today, we raised the Pride flag at airport headquarters to show our solidarity with the LGBT+ community and our commitment as allies,” officials said.