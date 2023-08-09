The video above is a previous segment

DALLAS (KDAF) — A new Asian fusion restaurant is coming to Dallas next month, with a focus on Japanese influence.

The store is expected to open its doors on 17421 Preston Rd., sources have reported. The menu will specialize in variations of a popular Japanese dish. Onigiri is rice formed into a ball that is usually filled with meat or vegetables with wrapped dried seaweed.

There are also Korean Corn Dogs, fried chicken and even Wagyu beef sandwiches included on the menu.

Founders Ian Greenberg, Will Eckles and Harrison Nguyen have one goal.

“By combining Japanese classics with Texas fusion flavors curated for American audiences, Gogogiri is revolutionizing the fast-food industry by increasing restaurant efficiency using nontraditional locations and flavors. The end goal of GoGogiri is to become a nationwide chain, offering new unique fast-casual options to the average American consumer.”

