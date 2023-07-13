Starting July 13 through July 16, Dallasites will have the chance to experience other lives and cultures through the big screen.

DALLAS (KDAF) — Representation in filmmaking and entertainment matters and Dallas’ Angelika Film Center will be a part of celebrating emerging talent that’s coming to the big screen in front and behind it.

The 22nd Annual Asian Film Festival of Dallas will be from July 13 through July 16. Dallasites will have the chance to experience other lives and cultures through the big screen.

“Over the last twenty-two years, the festival has provided opportunities for over 400 Asian and Asian American filmmakers and documentarians to share their vision, often providing the only venue for their films to be shown in Dallas. The films have also allowed festival goers a chance to experience other lives and cultures without leaving their seats,” Asian Film Festival of Dallas mentions.

This year’s festival will feature student-made pieces and even some North American premieres like the Japanese film Nakodo – Matchmakers and other films like Drama New Religion (2022).

To see a complete lineup of films and schedules as well as ticket sales visit Asian Film Dallas.