As coronavirus poses challenges to schools, Uplift Education is still paying staff, supporting students

DALLAS, TEXAS (KDAF) – It seems every day brings a story about new challenges, layoffs, and the struggles North Texans are facing in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. Many parents have also found themselves moonlighting as school teachers with schools being suspended.

Kids being away from school is challenging for students, teachers, and parents alike. For many North Texas families, school lunches are a vital part of their day. DISD and other schools have set up programs to continue serving students. For Uplift Education, a non-profit that runs over 40 charter schools in DFW, this comes via five of their locations being transformed to serve families “to go” breakfast and lunches that can be picked up, which can serve over 8,000 meals in one week.

In a press release, Uplift also says they are going to continue paying all staff will continue to be paid.

A bit of good news when the unemployment rate has hit 13%