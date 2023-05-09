Credit: The Other Art Fair

DALLAS(KDAF)— Dallas has a reputation for its thriving arts and cultural scene, which includes a wide range of museums, galleries, and festivals that highlight gifted artists.

The Other Art Fair is no different. This global event describes itself as “a global gathering of creative thinkers, game changers, and pleasure seekers sharing emerging talent and unforgettable experiences.”

This time, it has made its way to Dallas and will be hosted at the Dallas Market Hall from May 11 through May 14.

With over 130 different artists in attendance, visitors will get the chance to experience interactive murals, installations, live DJ sets, and more.

Guests can interact with the artists, buy their creations directly from them, and participate in discussions about their work.

The Dallas Market Hall offers the perfect setting for the fair, offering guests a distinctive and engaging way to see the art.

Fair Hours

DATE TIME Opening Night:

Thursday, May 11 6 PM – 10 PM Friday, May 12 5 PM – 10 PM Saturday, May 13 11 AM – 7 PM Sunday, May 14 11 AM – 6 PM

*Online reservations offer savings in fees and simple check-in.

In accordance with Fair rules, on-site pricing takes effect on the day of the event, and tickets will be offered for sale both online and on-site, subject to availability.

For more information and ticket sales check here.