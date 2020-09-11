Art owned by late Texas oil tycoon T. Boone Pickens to sell for $15 million

NEW YORK, NY – SEPTEMBER 19: Founder & Chairman, BP Capital Management T. Boone Pickens speaks at the 2016 Concordia Summit – Day 1 at Grand Hyatt New York on September 19, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Riccardo Savi/Getty Images for Concordia Summit)

DALLAS (AP) — Works of art depicting the American West and other items collected by the late Texas oil tycoon T. Boone Pickens are expected to sell for more than $15 million at an auction.

Christie’s announced Thursday that the auction will be held Oct. 28 in New York. Christie’s said the art collection spans over a century, with works ranging from Frederic Remington’s “The Signal” from 1900 to Howard Terpning’s “Flags on the Frontier” from 2001.

Tylee Abbott, an American art specialist at Christie’s, said the works assembled by Pickens were “an extension of himself, a kind of self-portrait of the collector.”