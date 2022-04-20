ARLINGTON, Texas (KDAF) — Here is a heartwarming update for you this Wednesday, North Texas has raised even more money to support Ukrainian refugees, around $32,000.

City of Arlington officials said in a Tweet, “Huge thanks to our #ArlingtonTX community for raising $32,000+ in the Sister Cities United campaign! All proceeds will go to support Ukrainian refugees who have fled violence in their home country and are staying in Bad Königshofen, Germany, our longtime Sister City.”

They are still accepting donations, you can donate at arlingtontx.gov/supportukraine.