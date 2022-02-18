ARLINGTON, Tx (KDAF) — Want to learn how to do home plumbing and sprinkler repairs yourself? Now is your chance to learn, and for free.

Arlington Water Utilities, in partnership with Tarrant Regional Water District and Arlington Public Libraries, will host informative events this spring, teaching people DIY sprinkler and at-home plumbing repairs.

Events are scheduled for the following dates:

DIY Sprinkler Repair – Tuesday, March 8 from 6-7 p.m. (Southeast Branch Library)

DIY Home Plumbing Repairs – Thursday, March 10 from 6-7 p.m. (George W. Hawkes Branch Library)

Adopt-a-Plant – Thursday, March 17 from 1:30-4 p.m. (Southwest Branch Library)

Sustainable Landscaping with Native Plants – Saturday, April 16 from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. (George W. Hawkes Branch Library)

Sustainable Living – Tuesday, April 19 (ONLINE)

To sign up for a class, click here.