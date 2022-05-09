ARLINGTON (KDAF) — The City of Arlington says the Texas Department of Transportation will be working on the $233 million interstate 30/SH 360 Interchange Project in Arlington overnight Monday which will affect travel.

Here’s what you need to know, “The City of Arlington has partnered with Waze to give drivers the best experience possible to get around town. Drivers can download Waze for free at www.waze.com/get for iOS and Android and see real-time traffic, find optimal routes, avoid road closures and more.”

“Overnight, May 9, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m.: I-30 eastbound main lanes will be closed between SH 360 and Six Flags Drive for bridge construction. Traffic will be directed to exit Six Flags Drive, continue on the cross under SH 360, and re-enter from the Six Flags Dr entrance ramp. EXPECT SIGNIFICANT DELAYS. SEEK ALTERNATE ROUTES.”

