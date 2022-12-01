ARLINGTON, Tx (KDAF) — One Arlington teenager is being recognized on a national level for her creativity and community involvement.

Martin High School senior Vivian Nguyen was featured in Forbes Magazine’s list of the 6 Teens Who Make The World A Better Place.

Forbes highlights Vivian’s entrepreneurial and philanthropic pursuits. The North Texas teen started a clothing company called Dyenosaur Apparel when she was just 14 years old.

The National Agenda For Youth Initiative chose Dyenosaur Apparel to manufacture its shirts with 50% of the proceeds going to charity.

She also started a non-profit called The Formula Project that provides mentorship for low-income minority underclassmen to get help developing interpersonal and professional skills.

With all that she has achieved whilst being in high school, we are excited to see the new heights this Arlington teen will reach.

Click here to see Forbes’ list.