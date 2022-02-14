ARLINGTON, Tx (KDAF) — Arlington’s Via rideshare public transportation service is celebrating one million trips by giving away free rides on Valentine’s Day.

According to the city of Arlington’s website, Via was founded in 2017 as an on-demand, rideshare public transportation service that helps residents, students and visitors reach their destinations across the city of Arlington. The service also helps people get to and from CentrePort TRE Station.

The service is available Monday through Saturday. People can book a shared ride by using the app or by calling 817-784-7382. Operating hours are as follows:

Monday through Friday – 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Saturday – 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.