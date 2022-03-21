DALLAS (KDAF) — Arlington residents, you may want to keep an eye on the cooking show Chopped, as there will be local talent featured on its programming.

Fort Worth native and owner of Chef Tam’s Express in Arlington, Tamra Patterson, will go head to head with some of the nation’s best culinary minds on the popular cooking show Chopped on April 5.

This competition isn’t new for the chef and restaurant owner. According to Tamra, she has competed and won in competitions on Guys Grocery Games on Food Network and has competed in the Great American Cook Off.

We wish Tamra the best of luck and are sure she will make Texas proud on that Chopped stage.