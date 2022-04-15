ARLINGTON (KDAF) — Batter up! Get ready for the first edition of Arlington Eats at Globe Life Field which is set to feature local restaurants during Texas Rangers weekend games.

The home of the Rangers tweeted, “POP-UP at the ballpark, and we don’t mean on the field! Feast on some of the best eateries around town at #ArlingtonEats!”

Leading off, Ella B’s Restaurant will be featured Friday and Saturday during Easter Weekend at the Arlington Eats pop-up. Be sure to get your stomachs ready to ingest some wonderous local Arlington food.

It’s set up around Section 101 at Globe Life.