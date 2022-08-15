DALLAS (KDAF) — If you hear someone, specifically a resident of the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex complaining about their pockets being heavier than normal, this might be why.

The Texas Lottery reports a resident of Arlington has recently claimed a $1.75 million jackpot-winning prize from the August 8 drawing. That ticket was bought at a QuikTrip on South Industrial Boulevard in Euless.

The big winner has decided to remain anonymous. Their ticket matched all four of the winning numbers along with the Bonus Ball to net the seven-figure win.

“Texas Two Step jackpots start at $200,000, and the jackpot amount increases for the next drawing until

there is a winner. Players win the jackpot by matching all four of the white ball numbers (1-35) and one

Bonus Ball number (1-35) to the numbers drawn,” the lottery said.