ARLINGTON, Tx (KDAF) — “Arlington Public Library is fine free!” That is the message that library officials are championing.

The Arlington Public Library has joined the hundreds of libraries across the nation that have removed fines for overdue items. No longer will library card holders be charged for returning library items past their due date.

Charges will only be applied to lost or damaged items.

“This is a significant step in removing barriers to access. Becoming a fine-free library is our commitment to leveling opportunities for all patrons,” Library Director Norma Zuniga said in a news release. “By eliminating overdue fines, I hope we can reconnect with patrons who have not visited the library in a long time.”

Library officials are welcoming back any patron who may have been unable to access library services due to late fees.