ARLINGTON, Tx (KDAF) — Looking for a job? Arlington may be the place for you!

There will be a job fair at the Arlington Public Library on Saturday, Aug. 20 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The fair will be located at the East Library and Recreation Center (1817 New York Ave., Arlington, TX 76010).

City officials are inviting job seekers to explore employment opportunities in fast-growing job fields. There will also be a LinkedIn workshop, resume help and interview experience opportunities.

Some of the employers who will be present at the job fair include:

Arlington ISD

City of Arlington

Six Flags Over Texas

University of Texas at Arlington

There is no cost to employers or organizations who want to participate. The event is free and there is no registration necessary.